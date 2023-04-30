Watch Now
Murray scores 34, Nuggets beat Suns 125-107 in Game 1

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, top right, looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Deandre Ayton, second from left, and forward Josh Okogie (2) defend in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:12 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 23:12:44-04

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 34 points, hitting six of Denver's 16 3-pointers, and the Nuggets sprinted past the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points. But this was the Murray Show, where he went 6 of 10 from 3-point land and frequently exhorted for more noise from the already raucous crowd.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Suns, with Devin Booker adding 27 and Chris Paul 11. Booker averaged 37.2 points in a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Suns Nuggets Basketball
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, drives the lane as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

