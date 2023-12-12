Watch Now
Murray scores 29, Jokic adds 25 as Nuggets end 3-game skid, beat Bogdanovic, Hawks 129-122

John Bazemore/AP
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John/Bazemore)
Posted at 9:00 PM, Dec 11, 2023
ATLANTA (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 29 points, Nikola Jokic rediscovered his shooting touch to score 25 and the Denver Nuggets ended their three-game skid, holding off the Atlanta Hawks 129-122.

Bogdan Bogdanovic set career highs with 40 points and 10 3-pointers in the Hawks' fourth consecutive loss.

The Nuggets led by 20 points early in the fourth qyarter. Bogdanovic sank three 3s in the final two minutes, but the defending NBA champions held off Atlanta's comeback.

Rookie Julian Strawther scored a career-high 22 points while making six 3-pointers for Denver. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

