Murray scores 28, Jokic a perfect 18-of-18 from the free throw line as Nuggets beat Warriors 120-114

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, drives past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 4:22 PM, Dec 25, 2023
Jamal Murray scored 28 points, Nikola Jokic overcame an off shooting day by going 18 of 18 from the free throw line and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to five games by holding off the Golden State Warriors 120-114 on Monday.

Jokic finished with 26 points despite going 4 of 12 from the floor. He set a career-high with his 18 made free throws. Jokic also had 14 rebounds and eight assists.

Andrew Wiggins gave the Warriors a boost off the bench by scoring 22 points as he returned to the floor after missing two games with an illness.

Stephen Curry had 18 points.

