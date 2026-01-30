Murray scores 27, Nuggets beat Nets 107-103 in Porter's return to Denver

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored nine of his 27 points in the final 2:26, and the Nuggets spoiled Michael Porter Jr.'s return to Denver with a 107-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. Porter had a season-high 38 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Brooklyn, which has lost seven straight. Tim Hardaway Jr. tied a season high with seven 3-pointers on his way to 25 points and Peyton Watson scored 19 for Denver, which snapped a three-game home losing streak. Porter was drafted 14th overall by the Nuggets in 2018 and played six seasons in Denver, helping the franchise win its first NBA title in 2023. He was traded to Brooklyn in the offseason and leads the Nets in scoring. The Nuggets honored Porter with a video tribute at the first timeout and he acknowledged the fans, who gave him a standing ovation. Both teams had several players sitting with injuries. Denver was without four starters and Nets forward Ziaire Williams was sidelined with a left calf contusion suffered in a scuffle at the end of Tuesday’s loss at Phoenix. Brooklyn erased a 15-point halftime deficit in the third quarter and trailed 79-76 heading into the fourth. The Nuggets built an 87-79 lead with 8:43 left but Porter’s steal and layup tied it at 90 midway through the period. Nolan Traore’s layup gave the Nets their first lead since early in the game, but Murray hit a turnaround jumper, converted a three-point play and drained a pair of free throws in the final 2:26. Leading 105-100, Watson fouled Terance Mann on a 3-point attempt with 4.4 seconds left. He made all three free throws but Jonas Valanciunas made a pair with 2.6 seconds left. Up next Nets: At Utah on Friday night. Nuggets: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl