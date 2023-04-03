Watch Now
Murray scores 26, Nuggets hold off Warriors 112-110

David Zalubowski/AP
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb, left, pursues the ball with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:51 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 10:51:56-04

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points and blocked Klay Thompson’s 3-point attempt in the final seconds and the Denver Nuggets held on for a 112-110 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Michael Porter Jr. had 29 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Gordon added 13 points and 10 rebounds for short-handed Denver. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic missed his third straight game with calf tightness.

Thompson led Golden State with 25 points and Stephen Curry scored 21, but struggled from the field.

Denver moved within a game of securing home-court advantage in the Western Conference.

