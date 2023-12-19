Watch Now
Murray scores 22 points as Nuggets race by Doncic and Mavericks 130-104

Mavericks Nuggets Basketball
Jack Dempsey/AP
Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) drives to the basket against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Mavericks Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 9:54 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 23:54:28-05

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray finished with 22 points, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range, to help the Denver Nuggets race past the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 130-104 on Monday night.

Aaron Gordon tied a season high with 21 points, while Nikola Jokic added eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a game where the Nuggets starters got the fourth quarter off.

The Denver bench outscored the Mavericks reserves by a 62-34 margin to help the Nuggets bounce back from a home loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Luka Dončić scored 22 of his 38 points in the second quarter to keep Dallas close. He also had 11 rebounds.

