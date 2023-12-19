Murray scores 22 points as Nuggets race by Doncic and Mavericks 130-104

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray finished with 22 points, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range, to help the Denver Nuggets race past the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 130-104 on Monday night.

Aaron Gordon tied a season high with 21 points, while Nikola Jokic added eight points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a game where the Nuggets starters got the fourth quarter off.

The Denver bench outscored the Mavericks reserves by a 62-34 margin to help the Nuggets bounce back from a home loss to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Luka Dončić scored 22 of his 38 points in the second quarter to keep Dallas close. He also had 11 rebounds.