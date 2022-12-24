Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 120-107 win over Trail Blazers

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the lineup with 25 points and a season-high 12 assists, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107.

Murray, who finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double, sat out Tuesday's win over Memphis with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, and the four-day break seemed to reinvigorate him. He scored 19 points in the second half as Denver erased a six-point deficit early in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 18 points in his first game after missing 13 with a left heel strain.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and eight assists for Portland.