Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 120-107 win over Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, looks to drive to the rim as Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:14 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-24 00:14:31-05

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the lineup with 25 points and a season-high 12 assists, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107.

Murray, who finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double, sat out Tuesday's win over Memphis with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, and the four-day break seemed to reinvigorate him. He scored 19 points in the second half as Denver erased a six-point deficit early in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 18 points in his first game after missing 13 with a left heel strain.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and eight assists for Portland.

