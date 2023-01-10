Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle.

Jokic finished with 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It's their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018.

Russell Westbrook finished with 25 and Thomas Bryant added 17 along with 10 boards. The Lakers saw their five-game winning streak halted.