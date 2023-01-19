Watch Now
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to referees for a call, near Minnesota Timberwolves forwards Kyle Anderson, right, and Jaden McDaniels during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Denver.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 19, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Behind Murray and Jokic, the Nuggets won their 15th straight at home. Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history.

Jaden McDaniels led seven Minnesota players in double figures with 18 points.

