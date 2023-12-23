Watch Now
Murray, Jokic help defending champion Nuggets outlast Nets 122-117

Nuggets Nets Basketball
Frank Franklin II/AP
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Nuggets Nets Basketball
Posted at 8:49 PM, Dec 22, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets held off the Brooklyn Nets 122-117 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to 20-10.

Brooklyn has lost five in a row to fall to 13-15.

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 23 points. Cam Johnson had 17, Dorian Finney-Smith and Mikal Bridges each had 14, Royce O'Neale and Day'Ron Sharpe had 13 apiece and Nic Claxton finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.

