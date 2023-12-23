Murray, Jokic help defending champion Nuggets outlast Nets 122-117

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets held off the Brooklyn Nets 122-117 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Aaron Gordon added 18 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 15 to help the defending champion Nuggets improve to 20-10.

Brooklyn has lost five in a row to fall to 13-15.

Cam Thomas led Brooklyn with 23 points. Cam Johnson had 17, Dorian Finney-Smith and Mikal Bridges each had 14, Royce O'Neale and Day'Ron Sharpe had 13 apiece and Nic Claxton finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds.