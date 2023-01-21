Murray gets 1st career triple-double, Nuggets beat Pacers

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray got his first career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by beating the Indiana Pacers 134-111 without Nikola Jokic.

The two-time reigning NBA MVP sat out due to hamstring tightness.

Murray finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to turn in his best Jokic imitation. Jokic, who leads the league in triple-doubles, was a late scratch.

Aaron Gordon scored 28 points and Michael Porter Jr. added 19 and as the Western Conference-leading Nuggets ran their home winning streak to 16 games in a row.

Bennedict Mathurin had 19 points and Chris Duarte added 18 for a Pacers teams that dropped its sixth straight game.