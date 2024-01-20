Watch Now
Murray and Jokic help Nuggets hand Celtics their first loss at home this season

Michael Dwyer/AP
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) is defended by Boston Celtics' Al Horford during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Jan 19, 2024
BOSTON (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 35 points, Nikola Jokic finished with 34 points and the Denver Nuggets held on to hand the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the season 102-100.

Jokic added 12 rebounds and nine assists to help the defending NBA champions end the Celtics' streak at 20 straight home victories. It was the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams.

Jayson Tatum had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but missed a one-legged fadeaway off the rim. He finished with 22 points and eight rebounds. Derrick White had 24 points. Kristaps Porzingis added 21.

