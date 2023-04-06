Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Milwaukee, Denver wrap up No. 1 seeds in NBA playoffs

76ers Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
76ers Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:34 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 00:34:12-04

The road to the NBA Finals now goes through Milwaukee. The road out of the Western Conference goes through Denver, for the first time ever.

And the rest of the top half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket is now set as well.

The Bucks will have the No. 1 overall seed and home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA playoffs, after defeating Chicago 105-92 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee is now 58-22 this season; no other team in the league can get to more than 57 wins.

Denver's No. 1 seed out West was secured when New Orleans beat Memphis.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018