Michael Porter scores 22 points, Nuggets use dominant 3rd quarter to beat Hornets 102-95

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Denver Nuggets held the Charlotte Hornets to two field goals in the third quarter in a 102-95 victory Saturday night.

Jamal Murray added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Denver, which opened the second half on a 25-1 run and outscored the Hornets 30-9 in the third quarter.

Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 22 points, P.J. Washington had 20 and rookie Nick Smith Jr. made five 3-pointers for a career-high 19 points.

The injury-riddled Hornets have lost seven straight.