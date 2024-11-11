Watch Now
Michael Porter Jr. hits winning jumper in the final seconds and Denver beats Dallas 122-120

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. hit a mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to give the Denver Nuggets their fifth straight win, 122-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists for his fourth straight triple-double and his NBA-best sixth this season. Jamal Murray had 18 points and Porter finished with 17. Kyrie Irving had a season-high 43 points for Dallas. Luka Doncic added 24 points and Daniel Gafford had 16. Down by 10 midway through the first quarter, Dallas outscored Denver by nine points in the second period and led 63-60 at halftime.

