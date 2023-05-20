Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Meet the Denver Nuggets super fan recognized for her dedication to the team

One Nuggets super fan has become the unofficial "Mom" of the team
nuggets super fan.png
Denver7
nuggets super fan.png
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 19:25:35-04

DENVER — Everyone knows the Denver Nuggets have some of the most loyal fans. But not all can say they've won awards for their dedication to the team.

One super fan is standing out from the rest.

Vicki Ray's love for the team started over three decades ago. Ray said she wasn't always a fan of basketball . She first moved to Colorado around 30 years ago.

"My husband [Russ] said, 'Let's go to a basketball game.' And I said 'I don't want to go to no damn basketball game.' ... And then he convinced me,'" she said.

Ray has only missed a few games ever since.

Not only is she the team's unofficial "Mom," in 2016, Ray was also crowned Fan of the Year by Mile High Sports.

"Some of them call me 'Mama' and some of them call me 'Vic,'" she said. "They come out the tunnel where I sit and they high-five when they come out. And then when they leave at the end of the night, they tell me goodbye."

The team has also been there for her too, like a year ago when she suffered a stroke.

"It was scary. But the players kept in touch with me and sent me messages. It made me cry," she said.

Her husband passed away a few years ago, but she said he still is with her in spirit. Ray wears a necklace with her husband's photo on it to every game.

Ray said she is feeling a lot better after going through some health challenges

"I have some excitement for the Lakers team being here because there are three ex-Nuggets on the Lakers," she said.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018