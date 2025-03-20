Luka Doncic scores 31 after a big 1st quarter, and the Lakers rout the depleted Nuggets 120-108

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in just three quarters of work, and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Denver Nuggets 120-108 in a matchup of injury-depleted Western Conference contenders.

Austin Reaves scored 22 points for the Lakers, who have won nine consecutive home games and three straight since finishing their 0-4 road trip last Friday with a loss at Denver.

Aaron Gordon scored 26 points for the Nuggets, who played without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The Lakers scored a season-high 46 points in the first quarter led by Doncic, who scorched Denver for 21.

