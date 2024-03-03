LeBron reaches 40,000 points, but Jokic, Nuggets use finishing kick to beat Lakers 124-114

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James reached 40,000 points, but Nikola Jokic had 35 and 10 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets made a late push to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-114 on Saturday night.

Aaron Gordon hit a 3-pointer with 3:49 remaining to go back in front, and the Nuggets closed on a 16-6 run for their sixth straight win.

James spun around Michael Porter Jr. and drove the lane to hit a layup with 10:39 left in the second quarter to become the first NBA player with 40,000 points while extending his lead as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT

Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis

