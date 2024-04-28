Lakers snap skid vs. Nuggets, win Game 4 despite Jokic triple-double

The win streak ends at 11.

For the first time since December of 2022, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round, 119-108.

A triple-double from Nikola Jokic (33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) and 27 points from Michael Porter Jr. weren’t enough for Denver. The Nuggets cut the Lakers' lead to single-digits in the final two minutes, but never led in the contest.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. Lebron James added 30 of his own, including 14 in the fourth quarter. D’Angelo Russell, who went scoreless in Game 3, scored an efficient 21 on 8-of-15 shooting.

The series heads back to Denver for Game 5 on Monday night at Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets first-round schedule

Here's a look at how you can watch all of Denver's first-round playoff games against Los Angeles (all times MT):

