Lakers snap skid vs. Nuggets, win Game 4 despite Jokic triple-double

The Nuggets' win streak over the Lakers ends at 11.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, reaches in on Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Posted at 9:01 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 23:25:01-04

The win streak ends at 11.

For the first time since December of 2022, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference First Round, 119-108.

A triple-double from Nikola Jokic (33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists) and 27 points from Michael Porter Jr. weren’t enough for Denver. The Nuggets cut the Lakers' lead to single-digits in the final two minutes, but never led in the contest.

Lakers big man Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. Lebron James added 30 of his own, including 14 in the fourth quarter. D’Angelo Russell, who went scoreless in Game 3, scored an efficient 21 on 8-of-15 shooting.

The series heads back to Denver for Game 5 on Monday night at Ball Arena.

Denver Nuggets first-round schedule

Here's a look at how you can watch all of Denver's first-round playoff games against Los Angeles (all times MT):

  • Game 5: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Monday, April 29 (8 p.m., TNT)
  • Game 6: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* - if necessary
  • Game 7:  Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TNT)* - if necessary
