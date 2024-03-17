Watch Now
Kyrie Irving's running left-hander at the buzzer lifts Mavs over Nuggets 107-105

LM Otero/AP
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) chases the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Mar 17, 2024
DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a running left-handed shot at the buzzer, capping a wild final 26 seconds and giving the Dallas Mavericks a 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets rallied from 13 points down midway through the fourth quarter and went ahead on Jamal Murray’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.

Luka Doncic answered almost immediately on the inbounds pass after a timeout, hitting from several feet behind the arc for a 105-105 tie.

Denver had a five-game road winning streak stopped.

Doncic scored 37 points and Irving had 24.

Murray scored 23 points, while the Mavs frustrated Jokic into a 6-of-16 shooting day.

Jokic had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver Nuggets

