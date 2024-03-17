Kyrie Irving's running left-hander at the buzzer lifts Mavs over Nuggets 107-105

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a running left-handed shot at the buzzer, capping a wild final 26 seconds and giving the Dallas Mavericks a 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets rallied from 13 points down midway through the fourth quarter and went ahead on Jamal Murray’s tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.
Luka Doncic answered almost immediately on the inbounds pass after a timeout, hitting from several feet behind the arc for a 105-105 tie.
Denver had a five-game road winning streak stopped.
Doncic scored 37 points and Irving had 24.
Murray scored 23 points, while the Mavs frustrated Jokic into a 6-of-16 shooting day.
Jokic had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
