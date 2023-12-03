Watch Now
Kings overcome Jokic's 8th triple-double of the season, beat Nuggets 123-117

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis, back, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and a career-high 16 assists, Malik Monk made a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Nikola Jokic’s NBA-leading eighth triple-double and beat the Denver Nuggets 123-117 on Saturday.

The Kings led comfortably most of the might before Denver made its best run of the night to get within 112-110 on Jokic’s only 3-pointer of the game with 4 minutes remaining.

Fox then made a contested jumper in the key, before Monk’s corner 3-pointer with 1:11 helped seal the win. Jokic finished with 36 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, the 114th career triple-double for Denver’s big man.

