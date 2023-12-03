Kings overcome Jokic's 8th triple-double of the season, beat Nuggets 123-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and a career-high 16 assists, Malik Monk made a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Nikola Jokic’s NBA-leading eighth triple-double and beat the Denver Nuggets 123-117 on Saturday.

The Kings led comfortably most of the might before Denver made its best run of the night to get within 112-110 on Jokic’s only 3-pointer of the game with 4 minutes remaining.

Fox then made a contested jumper in the key, before Monk’s corner 3-pointer with 1:11 helped seal the win. Jokic finished with 36 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, the 114th career triple-double for Denver’s big man.