CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for the 202nd triple double of his career, Jamal Murray scored eight of his season-high 45 points in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Chicago Bulls 151-145 on Sunday night.

Jokic closed the gap on Russell Westbrook's NBA record of 209 career triple-doubles.

Murray was 13 for 22 from the floor, 6 for 11 from 3-point range and 13 for 14 from the free-throw line.

Buddy Hield scored 33 points for the short-handed Bulls and Josh Giddey bounced back from a fourth-quarter benching Friday with 23 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists. He is the first Bulls player with more than 20 assists in a game since 1985 and the first with a 20-point/20-assist game since Dec. 6, 1969 when Clem Haskins had 23 points and 21 assists against Boston.

Hield stole the ball from Jokic with seven seconds to go and Giddey made an open layup to tie the score at 131 as the Bulls wiped out a seven-point deficit in the final 40 seconds. Jokic missed a 3-point attempt as time expired. Murray helped the Nuggets score the first eight points of overtime.

The Bulls, who had won three of five after a 1-9 start, allowed 130 or more points in regulation for the fifth time this season and fell to 1-5 at home despite a season high 25 3-pointers, led by Hield with seven.

Jalen Smith added a career-high 26 points for the Bulls and Matas Buzelis, who was also benched in Friday's fourth quarter, scored 21 points.

The Bulls were without their two leading scorers, Norman Powell (right hamstring strain) and Caleb Wilson (fractured metacarpal), who are averaging a combined 39.7 points per game, as well as reserve forward Nic Claxton (illness).

Up next

Nuggets: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Bulls: Host Cleveland on Monday night.