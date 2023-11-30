Watch Now
Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets past Rockets 134-124 in Murray's return

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson, right, drives the lane as Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:22 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 00:22:05-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points and the Denver Nuggets rolled past the Houston Rockets 134-124 on Wednesday night in Jamal Murray's return from a hamstring injury.

Murray scored 16 points after missing Denver's past 11 games. After starting 6-1 with Murray available, the Nuggets were just 6-5 without their point guard.

It was the third consecutive win for the NBA champion Nuggets, who had lost four of five before their current streak.

Jokic, who was sidelined with a lower back injury in a win Monday at the Los Angeles Clippers, recorded his seventh triple-double of the season.

