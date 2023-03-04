Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets over Grizzlies 113-97

Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forwards Xavier Tillman, center, and Jaren Jackson Jr. defend in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 11:40:00-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his 25th triple-double this season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 113-97 in a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Denver won the season series 2-1 and holds a six-game lead — five in the loss column — over Memphis for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jamal Murray scored half of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Nuggets, who are 25-0 this season whe Jokic has a triple-double.

Ja Morant had 27 points and 10 assists for Memphis.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018