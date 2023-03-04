Jokic's triple-double lifts Nuggets over Grizzlies 113-97

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists for his 25th triple-double this season to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 113-97 in a showdown of the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Denver won the season series 2-1 and holds a six-game lead — five in the loss column — over Memphis for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 26 points and Jamal Murray scored half of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Nuggets, who are 25-0 this season whe Jokic has a triple-double.

Ja Morant had 27 points and 10 assists for Memphis.