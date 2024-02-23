Jokic's triple-double in 130-110 win over Wizards gives him at least one against every opponent

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic became the third player in NBA history to record at least one triple-double against every opponent in the league in the Denver Nuggets' 130-110 win over the Washington Wizards. Jokic finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists and went 10-for-10 from the floor. Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the defending champion Nuggets, who returned from the All-Star break and snapped a three-game skid. Jokic’s triple-double was his 16th this season, second in the league to Domantas Sabonis’ 19. Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who matched their worst skid of the season with their ninth straight loss.

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule

Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT

Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento

Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee

Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento

Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington

Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN

Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento

Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT

Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7

Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT

Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT

Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah

Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto

Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN

Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7

Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV

Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York

Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland

Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis

Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN

Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota

Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV

Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio

Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT

Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta

Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah

Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN

Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio

Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis