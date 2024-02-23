Jokic's triple-double in 130-110 win over Wizards gives him at least one against every opponent

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic became the third player in NBA history to record at least one triple-double against every opponent in the league in the Denver Nuggets' 130-110 win over the Washington Wizards. Jokic finished with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists and went 10-for-10 from the floor. Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the defending champion Nuggets, who returned from the All-Star break and snapped a three-game skid. Jokic’s triple-double was his 16th this season, second in the league to Domantas Sabonis’ 19. Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who matched their worst skid of the season with their ninth straight loss.
Denver Nuggets 2023-24 Schedule
Feb. 8: Nuggets at Los Angeles - TNT
Feb. 9: Nuggets at Sacramento
Feb. 12: Nuggets at Milwaukee
Feb. 14: Nuggets vs Sacramento
Feb. 22: Nuggets vs Washington
Feb. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Feb. 25: Nuggets at Golden State - ESPN
Feb. 28: Nuggets vs. Sacramento
Feb. 29: Nuggets vs. Miami - TNT
Mar. 2: Nuggets at Lakers - ABC Denver7
Mar. 5: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - TNT
Mar. 7: Nuggets vs. Boston - TNT
Mar. 9: Nuggets vs. Utah
Mar. 11: Nuggets vs. Toronto
Mar. 13: Nuggets at Miami - ESPN
Mar. 15: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Mar. 17: Nuggets at Dallas - ABC, Denver7
Mar. 19: Nuggets at Minnesota - NBA TV
Mar. 21: Nuggets vs. New York
Mar. 23: Nuggets at Portland
Mar. 25: Nuggets vs. Memphis
Mar. 27: Nuggets vs. Phoenix - ESPN
Mar. 29: Nuggets vs. Minnesota
Mar. 31: Nuggets vs. Cleveland - NBA TV
Apr. 2: Nuggets vs. San Antonio
Apr. 4: Nuggets at Los Angeles. - TNT
Apr. 6: Nuggets vs. Atlanta
Apr. 9: Nuggets at Utah
Apr. 10: Nuggets vs. Minnesota - ESPN
Apr. 12: Nuggets at San Antonio
Apr. 14: Nuggets at Memphis