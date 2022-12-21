Watch Now
Jokic's latest triple-double leads Nuggets past Grizzlies

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front, picks up a loose ball as Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams pursues in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:06 AM, Dec 21, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 13 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second straight triple-double to lead the Denver Nuggets over the Memphis Grizzlies 105-91 in a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

Jokic followed up his 40-point, 27-rebound, 10-assist performance Sunday night with his sixth triple-double of the season and 82nd of his career.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and Bruce Brown 16 for Denver.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 35 points and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies, now tied with the Nuggets in the standings, have lost two in a row following a seven-game winning streak.

