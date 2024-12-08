Jokic's career high of 56 points comes during a low point for the Nuggets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points and had little to celebrate afterward.
The Denver star's stat line also included 16 rebounds and eight assists. But his efforts were wasted in a 122-113 loss Saturday night to a Washington team that had lost 16 games in a row.
Denver is now 11-10 and hasn’t won back-to-back games in nearly a month.
Now the Nuggets have lost two in a row.
If the season ended now they’d be a play-in team.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Lone Tree police investigate home burglaries similar to other crimes across the Front Range
'From Cameroon to Colorado with love': Denver shop grows cacao to make local chocolate treats
Uptick in burglaries of Asian homes, businesses and places of worship has community on watch
Adams County Fire Rescue using firetruck to share critical message about fentanyl
Edge at Lowry, Aurora apartments in viral video showing armed men set to close
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.