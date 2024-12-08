Watch Now
Jokic's career high of 56 points comes during a low point for the Nuggets

John McDonnell/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, is defended by Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas, center, and guard Carlton Carrington (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points and had little to celebrate afterward.

The Denver star's stat line also included 16 rebounds and eight assists. But his efforts were wasted in a 122-113 loss Saturday night to a Washington team that had lost 16 games in a row.

Denver is now 11-10 and hasn’t won back-to-back games in nearly a month.

Now the Nuggets have lost two in a row.

If the season ended now they’d be a play-in team.

