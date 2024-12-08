Jokic's career high of 56 points comes during a low point for the Nuggets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points and had little to celebrate afterward.

The Denver star's stat line also included 16 rebounds and eight assists. But his efforts were wasted in a 122-113 loss Saturday night to a Washington team that had lost 16 games in a row.

Denver is now 11-10 and hasn’t won back-to-back games in nearly a month.

Now the Nuggets have lost two in a row.

If the season ended now they’d be a play-in team.