Jokic's 108th triple-double rallies Nuggets past Pelicans, 134-116

Nikola Jokic notched his 108th career triple-double with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 20-point, first-half deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-116.
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, drives to the basket past New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 23:44:48-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic notched his 108th career triple-double with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame a 20-point, first-half deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 134-116.

Jokic broke a tie with LeBron James and Jason Kidd to move into fourth place in triple-doubles.

He trails Magic Johnson by 30 for third. Denver rookie Julian Strawther scored a career-high 21 points of the bench to help overcome the absence of Jamal Murray, who will miss several games with a right hamstring injury.

New Orleans rookie Jordan Hawkins, starting for CJ McCollum, set a career best with 31 points on 7-for-14 shooting from 3-point range.

