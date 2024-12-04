Jokic scores 38 points and helps Nuggets mount a late comeback to beat Warriors 119-115

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 119-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Jokic fell four assists shy of his NBA-leading ninth triple-double of the season. The reigning league MVP remained tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most triple-doubles in NBA history with 138.

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and nine rebounds for Denver.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Golden State following a 12-3 start and means the Warriors will travel to Houston next week for the NBA Cup quarterfinals.