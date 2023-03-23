Watch Now
Jokic scores 31, Nuggets pull away from Wizards 118-104

Nuggets Wizards Basketball
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright (55), posts up against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 23:48:52-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 12 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets shook off a slow start and beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 118-104.

Michael Porder Jr. added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 17 for Western Conference-leading Denver.

The Nuggets went 15 of 32 from beyond the arc and finished a season-high five-game trip with three wins. Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points for the Wizards, who were without three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal due to left knee soreness.

Deni Avdija added 16 points in Washington's fourth straight loss.

