Jokic records triple-double as Nuggets spoil Bucks coach Doc Rivers' debut with 113-107 win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic spoiled the Milwaukee coaching debut of Doc Rivers by recording his 14th triple-double of the season as the Denver Nuggets surged by the Bucks 113-107.

Jokic finished with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists, while Jamal Murray added 35 points in helping Denver gain separation with an 8-0 run late in the game.

This game was a chance for Rivers to size up his built-to-win-now squad. Rivers was lured out of his role as an analyst to take over for first-year Bucks coach Adrian Griffin, who was fired after 43 games and a 30-13 record.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds as the Bucks began a five-game trip.