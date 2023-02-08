Jokic posts triple-double by halftime, Nuggets rout Wolves

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic posted his 19th triple-double of the season by halftime and the Denver Nuggets rode a 49-point first quarter to a 146-112 rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic finished with 20 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds. It was the second time in his career the big man has notched a triple-double by halftime.

The 49 points by Denver tied for the second-most in a quarter in the team's NBA history. Michael Porter Jr. led the way in the opening period by scoring 19 of his 30 points.

Anthony Edwards and Luka Garza both had 19 points for Minnesota.