Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Jokic perfect from field, line for 11th triple-double of the season, Nuggets beat Grizzlies 142-105

Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, drives past Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Grizzlies Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 10:32 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 00:32:26-05

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Denver Nuggets posted their highest point total of the season in a 142-105 win over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

Memphis played without Ja Morant, who was sidelined due to illness.

Morant missed his first game since returning from a 25-game suspension at the start of the season. The Grizzlies had won all four games in which Morant has played since making his season debut Dec. 19 at New Orleans.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 23 points, and Marcus Smart scored 17.

Memphis is 6-20 when Morant is out of the lineup.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetstitledefense.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018