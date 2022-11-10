Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

Nuggets Pacers Basketball
Darron Cummings/AP
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Nuggets Pacers Basketball
Posted at 10:29 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 00:29:43-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes to help the Denver Nuggets overcome an 18-point deficit and rally past the Indiana Pacers 122-119.

Jokic was in foul trouble most of the night. But when the Nuggets needed him most, the two-time NBA MVP pulled them through.

Denver has won four straight and six of seven.

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and tied a career best with 17 rebounds.

Indiana led most of the second half but struggled to stop Jokic and Denver's 3-point shooters late. Myles Turner missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018