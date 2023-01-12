Watch Now
Jokic, Nuggets rout Suns 126-97 for 12th straight home win

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, knocks the ball away from Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jan 11, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night.

Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 16 to help the Nuggets win for the 14th time in 17 games. They reached the season's halfway point tied with Memphis for the Western Conference lead.

A night after winning at Golden State despite missing four starters and six rotation players, the Suns ran out of gas playing a back-to-back at altitude while dressing 10 players.

Torrey Craig scored 16 points and Josh Okogie added 14 and nine rebounds for the Suns. They have dropped 10 of 12.

