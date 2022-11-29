Watch Now
Jokic, Murray lead Nuggets to 129-113 win over Rockets

Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando, left, during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 28, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored a season-high 31 and the Denver Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-113.

The win was the Nuggets' third in a row following a home loss last Tuesday against lowly Detroit.

Jokic and Murray combined to shoot 64.7% from the field.

It marked the third time in the past four games Jokic scored more than 30 points. He finished two assists shy of his fourth triple-double this season.

Murray was 11 of 17 from the floor and drained four of his eight 3-pointers.

The Nuggets outscored Houston 62-42 in the paint. Zeke Nnaji matched a season high with 15 points off the bench.

Alperen Sengun led five Rockets in double figures with 18 points.

