Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, front left, is caught with the ball by Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, back left, and forward Kevin Love in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Jan 06, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back game since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108.

Jokic hit 10 of 17 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range in his NBA-high ninth triple-double of the season. Michael Porter Jr. added 16 points for Denver, which shot 51.5% from the floor and hit 17 of 33 3-pointers in its 12th win in 15 games.

Caris LeVert scored 22 points and Darius Garland returned from a three-game absence to score 21 points for the Cavaliers, who had their three-game win streak snapped.

