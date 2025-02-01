Jokic makes tiebreaking 3-pointer with 39 seconds left as Nuggets edge Maxey, 76ers 137-134

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nikola Jokic made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, Jamal Murray had 31 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets overcame Tyrese Maxey's 42 points to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 137-134 on Friday night.

Jokic finished with 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, just missing what would have been his NBA-leading 22nd triple-double. Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points and Julian Strawther had 18 off the bench as Denver ended a three-game losing streak.

Maxey also had nine assists, but it wasn't enough to extend the 76ers' four-game winning streak. Guerschon Yabusele set a career high with 28 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 27.