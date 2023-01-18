Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113.

Jokic also had 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double.

The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league's health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn't miss a beat.