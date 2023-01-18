Watch Now
Jokic leads Nuggets past Blazers for 14th straight home win

David Zalubowski/AP
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant, center, drives the lane between Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and forward Michael Porter Jr. in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jan 17, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points as part of his 13th triple-double of the season to offset a 44-point performance from Damian Lillard, and the Denver Nuggets won their 14th straight home game by topping the Portland Trail Blazers 122-113.

Jokic also had 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Nuggets improved to 13-0 this season when the two-time reigning NBA MVP records a triple-double.

The Nuggets were without head coach Michael Malone, who missed the game after entering the league's health and safety protocols. Acting coach David Adelman stepped in and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets didn't miss a beat.

