Jokic just shy of triple-double, Porter scores 27 to lead Nuggets over Bulls 123-101

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-best 27 and the Denver Nuggets overcame the loss of point guard Jamal Murray to beat the Chicago Bulls 123-101.

Aaron Gordon had 15 points and 12 rebounds for defending NBA champion Denver, which has won all four of its home games.

Murray played the first 8:40 before leaving with right hamstring tightness. He finished with two points and two rebounds.

Reggie Jackson, getting extended minutes in place of Murray, scored 16 off the bench, tying his season high.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points, DeMar DeRozan scored 17 and Jalen Carter added 16 for Chicago, which has dropped two straight.