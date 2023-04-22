Watch Now
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Wolves for 3-0 lead

Abbie Parr/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pauses during a timeout in the first half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Posted at 10:26 PM, Apr 21, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as the Denver Nuggets fended off the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108 to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series.

Michael Porter Jr. pitched in 25 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray had 18 points and nine assists as Denver withstood another dashing performance by Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.

Edwards scored 36 points to raise his series total to 95. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points after totaling only 21 points over the first two games for the Wolves.

