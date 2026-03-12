Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jokic has his 25th triple-double of the season, the Nuggets rout the Rockets 129-93

David Zalubowski/AP
Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, front bottom, fights for control of a loose ball with Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, front top, and guard Bruce Brown in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 11, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 16 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his 25th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 129-93 in a Western Conference showdown Wednesday night.

Jamal Murray scored 30 points for Denver, which holds the tiebreaker over the Rockets after winning the season series 3-1. The Nuggets moved within a half-game of Houston in the bunched-up Western Conference standings.

It was the first time since mid-November Denver has won with its opening-night lineup together. The Nuggets had lost six of 10 out of the All-Star break as head coach David Adelman practices caution with workloads as players return to the lineup.

Jokic completed his 187th career triple-double with his 10th rebound with 4:14 left in the third. It is the 15th time this season he has secured a triple-double before the fourth quarter.

The Rockets, who finished 4 of 33 from behind the arc, were outscored 40-22 in the third. Kevin Durant finished with just 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, his fewest field goal attempts this season.

The Nuggets led by six at halftime and opened a 82-63 lead late in the third.

Up next

Rockets: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Nuggets: At San Antonio on Thursday night.

