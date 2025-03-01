Jokic has a triple-double to help Denver snap Detroit's 8-game winning streak, 134-119

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, Jamal Murray scored 31 points, and the Denver Nuggets ended the Detroit Pistons' eight-game winning streak with a 134-119 win.
Malik Beasley had 16 points as Detroit's sixth man, but the Pistons' starters were outscored 113-54. Cade Cunningham finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting and only had five assists and three rebounds.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points and Christian Braun matched Jokic with 23 for Denver, which has won 11 of its last 13 games.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- Feb. 3: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 5: vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Feb. 6: vs. Orlando Magic
- Feb 8: @ Phoenix Suns
- Feb. 10: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Feb. 14-19: NBA All-Star 2025, All-Star Break
- Feb. 20: vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Feb. 22: vs. Los Angeles Lakers (game airs on Denver7)
- Feb. 24: @ Indiana Pacers
- Feb. 27: @ Milwaukee Bucks
- Feb. 28: @ Detroit Pistons
- March 2: @ Boston Celtics (game airs on Denver7)
- March 5: vs. Sacramento Kings
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets