Jokic has a triple-double to help Denver snap Detroit's 8-game winning streak, 134-119

DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, Jamal Murray scored 31 points, and the Denver Nuggets ended the Detroit Pistons' eight-game winning streak with a 134-119 win.

Malik Beasley had 16 points as Detroit's sixth man, but the Pistons' starters were outscored 113-54. Cade Cunningham finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting and only had five assists and three rebounds.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points and Christian Braun matched Jokic with 23 for Denver, which has won 11 of its last 13 games.

