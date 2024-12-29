Jokic has 37, Murray scores 34 and Nuggets beat Pistons, 134-121

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 37 points, Jamal Murray had 21 of his 34 points in a decisive third period, and the Denver Nuggets survived Detroit’s fourth-quarter rally to beat the Pistons 134-121.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 26 points for Denver, which used an 18-4 run to take the lead for good at halftime and then opened a 25-point lead heading into the fourth.

Murray scored 12 points in the final 2:27 of the period to give him his first 30-point game of the season. Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey scored 17 points each for Detroit.