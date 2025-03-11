Jokic has 35 points and 18 rebounds to lead Nuggets past West-leading Thunder 140-127

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-127.
Jamal Murray scored 34 points for the Nuggets, who lost 127-103 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's leading scorer and a top contender for league MVP with Jokic, finished with 25 points for the Thunder. He scored 40 the day before.
Lu Dort had a season-high 26 points and made eight 3-pointers and Isaiah Hartenstein scored 20 points for Oklahoma City.
The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Thunder.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets