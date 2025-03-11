Jokic has 35 points and 18 rebounds to lead Nuggets past West-leading Thunder 140-127

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-127.

Jamal Murray scored 34 points for the Nuggets, who lost 127-103 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's leading scorer and a top contender for league MVP with Jokic, finished with 25 points for the Thunder. He scored 40 the day before.

Lu Dort had a season-high 26 points and made eight 3-pointers and Isaiah Hartenstein scored 20 points for Oklahoma City.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Thunder.

