Watch Now
Denver7 SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Jokic has 35 points and 18 rebounds to lead Nuggets past West-leading Thunder 140-127

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Nuggets Thunder Basketball
Posted

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 140-127.

Jamal Murray scored 34 points for the Nuggets, who lost 127-103 in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's leading scorer and a top contender for league MVP with Jokic, finished with 25 points for the Thunder. He scored 40 the day before.

Lu Dort had a season-high 26 points and made eight 3-pointers and Isaiah Hartenstein scored 20 points for Oklahoma City.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Thunder.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule

  • March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
  • March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
  • March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
  • March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
  • March 23: @ Houston Rockets
  • March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
  • March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
  • March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
  • April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
  • April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
  • April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
  • April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
  • April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
  • April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
  • April 13: @ Houston Rockets
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ball Arena

rocky the mountain lion, r m

r m