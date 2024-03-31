Jokic has 26 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists to lead Nuggets over Cavs

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-101 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.

Jokic got his 128th career triple-double despite dealing with a sore right wrist that nearly kept him out of Friday's loss to Minnesota.

Denver guard Jamal Murray missed his fifth straight game due to knee and ankle injuries but has progressed, coach Michael Malone said before the game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added a season-high 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Reggie Jackson had 19 points starting in place of the injured Murray and Michael Porter Jr. also scored 19 points for the Nuggets.

