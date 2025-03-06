Jokic has 22 points, 14 rebounds as Nuggets beat Kings 116-110

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Russell Westbrook scored 25 points, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-110.

Jamal Murray scored 24 points for Denver, which has won the first three games between the teams this season.

DeMar DeRozan scored 18 of his game-high 35 points in the third quarter to give Sacramento a 93-84 lead heading into the fourth, but Westbrook gave the Nuggets a lift with seven straight points.

Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule