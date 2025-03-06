Jokic has 22 points, 14 rebounds as Nuggets beat Kings 116-110

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Russell Westbrook scored 25 points, and the Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-110.
Jamal Murray scored 24 points for Denver, which has won the first three games between the teams this season.
DeMar DeRozan scored 18 of his game-high 35 points in the third quarter to give Sacramento a 93-84 lead heading into the fourth, but Westbrook gave the Nuggets a lift with seven straight points.
Denver Nuggets 2024-25 Schedule
- March 7: vs. Phoenix Suns
- March 9: @ Oklahoma City Thunder (game airs on Denver7)
- March 10: @ Oklahoma City Thunder
- March 12: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- March 14: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- March 15: vs. Washington Wizards
- March 17: @ Golden State Warriors
- March 19: @ Los Angeles Lakers
- March 21: @ Portland Trail Blazers
- March 23: @ Houston Rockets
- March 24: vs. Chicago Bulls
- March 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- March 28: vs. Utah Jazz
- April 1: vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- April 2: vs. San Antonio Spurs
- April 4: @ Golden State Warriors
- April 6: vs. Indiana Pacers
- April 9: @ Sacramento Kings
- April 11: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- April 13: @ Houston Rockets