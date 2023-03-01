Watch Now
Jokic has 100th triple-double; Nuggets down Rockets 133-112

Eric Christian Smith/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, shoots as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Posted at 10:27 PM, Feb 28, 2023
HOUSTON (AP) — Nikola Jokic recorded his 100th career triple-double and Jamal Murray had 32 points as the Denver Nuggets coasted to a 133-112 win over the Houston Rockets.

The hapless Rockets were done in by a balanced scoring attack by the Nuggets Tuesday, a game after allowing Damian Lillard to score a career-high 71 points in a loss to the Trail Blazers Sunday.

Jokic had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 24th triple-double this season and his 15th in the last 20 games.

The Nuggets have won each game in which he's had a triple-double this season and 28 straight dating back to last season.

