Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsDenver Nuggets

Actions

Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic picked as the NBA's MVP finalists. Wemby up for 2 trophies, too

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Lakers Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 7:10 AM, Apr 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-22 09:10:32-04

Denver's Nikola Jokic is one step closer to winning a third MVP award in the last four seasons. Victor Wembanyama is surely on his way to a trophy — or maybe two. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might get a couple of his own as well. The NBA revealed the finalists for most of the league’s postseason awards Sunday and Jokic was one of the three top vote-getters in the MVP race. The others: Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas' Luka Doncic. Gilgeous-Alexander is also up for clutch player of the year, and Wembanyama could win rookie of the year and defensive player of the year.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 22, 6am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nuggetstitledefense.jpg

Denver Nuggets

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018