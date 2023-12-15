Watch Now
Jokic gets 10th triple-double of season as Nuggets beat Nets 124-101

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, is defended by Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 14, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic became the first NBA player with at least 10 triple-doubles in seven straight seasons as the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 124-101 for their third consecutive win.

Jokic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his 115th career triple-double during the regular season.

Denver also was bolstered by the return of Jamal Murray, who missed Tuesday's game at Chicago with ankle soreness. He scored 16 points, and Peyton Watson added 18 for the defending champion Nuggets.

Playing the back end of back-to-back games on the road, the Nets were missing Dennis Smith Jr., who did not make the trip while continuing to recover from an upper-back injury. They were led by Spencer Dinwiddie's 17 points, with Cam Thomas adding 13.

